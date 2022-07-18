Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.

The driver of the CMV was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A young passenger was seriously injured in the crash and taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Portland.

Commercial motor vehicle crashed down embankment on Friday (Oregon State Police)

According to OSP, the driver showed signs of impairment. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

