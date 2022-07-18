Jack Black visits Oregon lake over the weekend

JOSEPH Ore. (KPTV) - ‘School of Rock’ actor Jack Black made an appearance in Oregon over the weekend to soak in the beautiful scenery and catch some fish.

One month after the ‘Nacho Libre’ star rocked downtown Portland with his comedy band Tenacious D, he was spotted in a much calmer setting on Sunday: Wallowa Lake.

The Wallowa Lake Marina posted pictures of Black to their social media on Sunday.

Jack Black poses with his dad and family at Wallowa Lake in northeastern Oregon on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Wallowa Lake Marina)

Black lives in Los Angeles but he was seen eating with his family at a restaurant near Wallowa Lake on Saturday night and a local approached him and asked Black and his family if they wanted a free pontoon ride. Black accepted, a Wallowa Lake Marina employee told FOX 12.

The next morning Black and his family showed up at the Wallowa Lake Marina. The owner of the marina and employees took them out for a cruise around the lake, followed by some fishing and swimming.

Jack Black meets kisses a fish at Wallowa Lake in northeast Oregon on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Wallowa Lake Marina)

Wallowa Lake is in northeastern Oregon.

Jack Black soaked up some fun at a lake in northeast Oregon over the weekend. (Wallowa Lake Marina)

