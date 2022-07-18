Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair between July 6 and July 11.

LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with calls for service in the area.

LSCO issues the following citations during the Oregon Country Fair:

25 seatbelt violations

65 speeding citations

8 driving with no license or a suspended license

23 moving violations (stop sign, illegal u-turn, etc)

4 equipment violation

1 DUII

191 warnings

Deputies also received calls about trespassing, theft, and missing persons among other things.

The Oregon Country Fair brings a lot of people and cars to the area. To keep people safe, LCSO said speed limits have been reduced, and restrictions for no U-turns and no parking have been posted along Highway 126.

LCSO wants to remind drivers to slow down, wear their seatbelts and drive sober without distractions.

