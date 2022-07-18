Advertisement

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon Country Fair

police lights
police lights(Generic Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair between July 6 and July 11.

LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with calls for service in the area.

LSCO issues the following citations during the Oregon Country Fair:

  • 25 seatbelt violations
  • 65 speeding citations
  • 8 driving with no license or a suspended license
  • 23 moving violations (stop sign, illegal u-turn, etc)
  • 4 equipment violation
  • 1 DUII
  • 191 warnings

Deputies also received calls about trespassing, theft, and missing persons among other things.

The Oregon Country Fair brings a lot of people and cars to the area. To keep people safe, LCSO said speed limits have been reduced, and restrictions for no U-turns and no parking have been posted along Highway 126.

LCSO wants to remind drivers to slow down, wear their seatbelts and drive sober without distractions.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Oregon State Police searching for 3rd burglary suspect after a car chase in Island City
KPTV File Image
OSP investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Josephine County
Jack Black poses with locals at Wallowa Lake in northeast Oregon on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Jack Black visits Oregon lake over the weekend
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Multnomah County courtroom for Patriot Prayer trial
Trial for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson begins in Multnomah County