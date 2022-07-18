Missing Portland four-year-old believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking the public’s help locating a missing four-year-old believed to be at risk.

DHS says Noelle Applegate, 4, went missing with her mother Shawnna McAvoy from Portland on July 15. They are both suspected to be in the Portland area. DHS says they often spend time at a homeless camp near the Hawthorne New Seasons and could be with a man named Paul Simon.

Applegate is described by DHS as 40-inches tall, 40 lbs., with blonde hair and light blue and gray eyes. Applegate may also have bruises or scrapes on her knees and elbows.

The DHS has reason to believe Applegate is at risk and asks anyone with information on Noelle or McAvoy’s location to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

