Missing woman in Wilderville area

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Wilderville area.

Jayme Murphy, age 33, was last seen Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Redland Drive. She is a white woman who is 5′2 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123 and reference case number #22001644.

