Mora scores equalizer, Timbers tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

Felipe Mora and Portland Timbers celebrate equalizer to tie Vancouver Whitecaps
Felipe Mora and Portland Timbers celebrate equalizer to tie Vancouver Whitecaps(KPTV/Nick Krupke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Mora’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).

Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.

The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

