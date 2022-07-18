New Salt & Straw scoop shop opening in Beaverton this Friday

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Another scoop shop from Salt & Straw will open in Beaverton this week.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream’s newest shop will open at Cedar Hills Crossing at 2735 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard on Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers will get a complimentary scoop of ice cream.

“It’s exciting to be part of this new community of restaurants and shops opening at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton, building gathering places and bringing a new energy to this area as a destination for great food,” Salt & Straw co-founder Kim Malek said. “It’s always been a dream to open in this part of the city and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to expand in our own backyard, as we bring people together with the splash pad and fire pit as a community gathering place.”

Salt & Straw was founded in 2011 by Kim and her cousin Tyler Malek. With a new location in Eugene that opened earlier this year, the ice cream company will now have six scoop shops in Oregon.

Salt & Straw’s July menu features local berry flavors mixed with heat and tang:

Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero

Birthday Cakes and Blackberries

Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie

Boysenberry Oatmilk Sherbet (v)

Besharam’s Yogurt Lassi w/ Raspberries

