Oregon man gets 2 life sentences after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A Springfield man last week was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents last year.

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, 26, pled guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to the murder of his grandparents on June 14 and was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms in prison, one for each victim, according to a statement from the Eugene Police Department.

Investigators found his grandparents, Nancy L. Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 87, dead inside a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park on Green Acres Road and quickly determined that the couple was murdered.

Later that afternoon, police named Borden-Cortez, their grandson, as a suspect. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021 in Springfield while he was driving. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.

