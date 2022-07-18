Oregon prisoner escapes custody near Lebanon

LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) – A prison inmate at the Santiam Correctional Institution escaped custody while on assignment with a work crew Monday.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, exited the work van and ran away at a stop light around 2:45 p.m. outside Lebanon at Berry and Main Streets.

Marsh is described by the DOC as a white male weighing 165 lbs., 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Marsh entered custody in April 2022 for unauthorized use of a vehicle in Linn County. His earliest release date is Nov. 2023.

Anyone with information regarding Marsh’s location is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734. DOC asks you not to approach Marsh.

