Oregon State Police searching for 3rd burglary suspect after a car chase in Island City

ISLAND CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested two out of three burglary suspects after a car chase that left a police patrol car damaged with bullets Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

Union County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a burglary call at an Island City business called Bullseye Muzzleloaders and More just before 12:45 p.m. After law enforcement left the scene, they were called back to the same business just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of three people wearing gloves and masks approaching the business.

When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found out that an employee of the business confronted the suspect and shots were fired. The suspects left in a car which deputies shortly located and began to follow.

During the chase, the suspects shot at police cars, stopping one of them. An OSP trooper was setting up a spike strip to stop the suspects’ car when he learned about the active shooting situation. The Trooper discharged his gun as the suspects came to his location.

The suspects’ car was hit with the spikes and came to a stop on Indian Creek Road near Rinehart Lane. The three suspects got out and ran into the dense brush, losing police.

After setting up a perimeter, police found and arrested two of the suspects that evening. The third suspect has not yet been caught. The two suspects who were arrested, 26-year-old Ashtin Clay Romine, and 31-year-old Jessica Lyn Spalinger were both taken to the Union County Jail on charges of assault, reckless driving and fleeing.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the La Grande Police Department, and the Oregon State Police are investigating the initial burglary as well as the officer who discharged his weapon and fired. They said more charges and arrests are anticipated. The Oregon State Trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave per department policy until the investigation ends.

