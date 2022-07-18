OSP investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight.

The crash occurred on Highway 199 at milepost 27, just south of Kerby in Josephine County. OSP said the crash happened sometime between the late evening hours of Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday.

OSP said the victim was found in a ditch by another person. The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Highway 199, according to OSP. Troopers located potential evidence related to a vehicle which will be analyzed to determine the make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, the suspect vehicle involved, or any other relevant information are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.

