Advertisement

OSP investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Josephine County

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight.

The crash occurred on Highway 199 at milepost 27, just south of Kerby in Josephine County. OSP said the crash happened sometime between the late evening hours of Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday.

OSP said the victim was found in a ditch by another person. The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Highway 199, according to OSP. Troopers located potential evidence related to a vehicle which will be analyzed to determine the make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, the suspect vehicle involved, or any other relevant information are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Oregon State Police searching for 3rd burglary suspect after a car chase in Island City
Jack Black poses with locals at Wallowa Lake in northeast Oregon on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Jack Black visits Oregon lake over the weekend
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Multnomah County courtroom for Patriot Prayer trial
Trial for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson begins in Multnomah County