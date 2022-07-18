People of Color Outdoors creates an inclusive environment for adventure

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – People of Color Outdoors hosts adventures that create a safe welcoming space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to explore the outdoors!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the executive director of the group to learn more about their outings and why they make a point to visit less popular parks.

To join their next trip check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.