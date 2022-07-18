Advertisement

People of Color Outdoors creates an inclusive environment for adventure

People of Color Outdoors hosts adventures that create a safe welcoming space.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – People of Color Outdoors hosts adventures that create a safe welcoming space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to explore the outdoors!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the executive director of the group to learn more about their outings and why they make a point to visit less popular parks.

To join their next trip check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People of Color Outdoors creates an inclusive environment for adventure
Driver dies after hitting parked car, rolling down embankment on NE Marine Drive
Driver dies after hitting parked car, rolling down embankment on NE Marine Drive
OSP File Image
Antelope man found dead in crash on Highway 293
Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured
Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured