Southbound I-5 closed near Hazel Dell due to crash

File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed Monday morning due to a crash near Hazel Dell.

Just after 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest tweeted that a crash had occurred near 99th Street. All southbound lanes were immediately blocked.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

All southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Interstate 205 at the I-5/I-205 split. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or to plan for long delays.

