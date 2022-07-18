Advertisement

Southbound I-5 closed near Hazel Dell due to deadly crash

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash near Hazel Dell.

Just after 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest tweeted that a crash had occurred near 99th Street. All southbound lanes were immediately blocked.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted that the crash involved multiple vehicles and at least one person has died. There’s no word at this time if there were other injuries.

All southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Interstate 205 at the I-5/I-205 split. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or to plan for long delays.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Oregon State Police searching for 3rd burglary suspect after a car chase in Island City
KPTV File Image
OSP investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Josephine County
Jack Black poses with locals at Wallowa Lake in northeast Oregon on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Jack Black visits Oregon lake over the weekend
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Missing woman in Wilderville area
Multnomah County courtroom for Patriot Prayer trial
Trial for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson begins in Multnomah County