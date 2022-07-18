Southbound I-5 closed near Hazel Dell due to deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash near Hazel Dell.

Just after 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest tweeted that a crash had occurred near 99th Street. All southbound lanes were immediately blocked.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted that the crash involved multiple vehicles and at least one person has died. There’s no word at this time if there were other injuries.

All southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Interstate 205 at the I-5/I-205 split. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or to plan for long delays.

Heads up…All lanes of SB I-5 in @VancouverUS near 99th Street are closed due to a crash.



All SB traffic is being routed onto I-205 at the I-5/I-205 split. Please plan for long delays.

