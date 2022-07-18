Sunnier, warmer week ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Those clouds were a lot more stubborn to clear Sunday than models were initially indicating, but it’s still looking like the cloud cover should thin out a bit over the evening hours and we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight. High temperatures remained in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a very cool start to Monday, with overnight temperatures tonight in the low to mid 50s for the metro area. Expect partly cloudy skies to start the day, then a sunny afternoon and temperatures in the low 80s.

Tuesday is still looking like a hot, sunny day with high temperatures around 90 degrees, but then we’ll drop back down into the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and through next weekend. It is looking possible that we heat up again Sunday-- for now we’re expecting temperatures in the upper 80s that day. Plenty of sunshine and dry weather is on the way!

