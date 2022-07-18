WARMING TREND TO START THE WEEK

Good morning! Clouds are gradually building in across the interior lowlands of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The marine layer won’t be as extensive or stubborn to clear out today, so expect to see a mostly sunny Monday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s across the metro area, with a breezy northwest wind kicking in late in the day.

Onshore flow will weaken over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure expands out of the Great Basin. We have a couple of hot afternoons on the way. Expect abundant sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching about 90 degrees. High pressure will back off by Thursday as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. This will strengthen our onshore flow, bringing morning clouds and slightly cooler afternoons. Highs will range between low to mid 80s to wrap up the week.

There are some signs that hot weather could return next week, but that’s not a lock just yet. Check back in for updates. Little to no rain is anticipated for the remainder of the month.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.