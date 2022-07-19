Advertisement

Fire damages laundry room, one unit at SE Portland apartment complex
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Southeast 90th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. PF&R said the fire was burning in a laundry room and was affecting one unit.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and searched for any hot spots. By 4:15 a.m., PF&R declared the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Three adults, a child and a dog were displaced due to smoke and water damage in the closest apartment unit. The American Red Cross is helping them out.

A fire investigators is working to determine how the fire started.

