Advertisement

Go on a wild journey through Astoria’s ‘Weird Sisters Freak Boutique’

Weird Sisters Freak Boutique creates a unique shopping experience by bringing art, adventure and the unexpected all in one place!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA, Ore (KPTV) – Weird Sisters Freak Boutique creates a unique shopping experience by bringing art, adventure and the unexpected all in one place!

The owner of the shop is an immersive installation artist who created the shop to transform an ordinary gift shop experience into lasting memories. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checks out the boutique to learn more about what shoppers can see on their journey.

Check out Weird Sisters Freak Boutique here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brent Jaffe, President of the Multnomah Medical Clinic talks about treatments for erectile...
Multnomah Medical Clinic
Multnomah Medical Clinic
People of Color Outdoors creates an inclusive environment for adventure
People of Color Outdoors creates an inclusive environment for adventure
Bridgetown Wealth Management
Bridgetown Wealth Management