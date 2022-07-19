Metallica partners with Clackamas CC for fourth year to fund trade programs

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Community College is partnering with rock band Metallica for the fourth year to help with funding for technical education programs.

Since establishing the Metallica Scholars Initiative in 2019, the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation has been working with the community college to provide direct support for career and technical education programs.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 students in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future,” Pete Delgrosso, All Within My Hands executive director, said.

Metallica Scholars at Clackamas Community College. (CCC)

According to the All Within My Hands Foundation, on average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program.

Clackamas Community College on Tuesday announced it will focus its efforts on providing tools, personal protection equipment, and support for students in the “heavy metal” programs of industrial technology, welding, and automotive.

“Not only do our students take extreme pride in being selected as Metallica Scholars, but we have also seen proof that this funding from All Within My Hands makes a real difference in the success of our students,” CCC President Tim Cook said.

For more information about the Metallica Scholars program at Clackamas Community College, contact Tom Brown at thomasb@clackamas.edu or call 503-594-3956.

