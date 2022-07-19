One more hot day; then comfortable through Saturday

It’s a hot afternoon with temperatures right around 90 degrees in the Portland/Vancouver/Salem area. It should be a very nice midsummer evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s after sunset. Eventually even the warmest parts of the city get down to around 60 degrees. No need for much air-conditioning with these comfortable nights…for most of us.

Tomorrow will be similar, starting in the 50s and then ending up near 90 by late afternoon. A weak push of cool marine air keeps us in the 80s Thursday, then a stronger push Thursday night leads to widespread morning clouds Friday and a refreshing day in the mid-upper 70s. Temperatures remain comfortable Saturday.

Models agree that the last week of July will bring the warmest (hottest) temperatures of the year. They disagree whether it’ll be just normal hot (90-98 degrees) or turn even hotter. Regardless, expect hot days for next work week. And there’s no sign of rain in the next 10 days either. You should now be watering everything in your yard since we are 4 weeks into our summer dry spell.

