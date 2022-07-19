Oregon police continue hunt for suspects in deadly highway road rage shooting

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released the identities of the victims in a deadly road rage shooting and more photos of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to 2006.

The suspects vehicle in a deadly Polk County road rage incident. (Oregon State Police)

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45, and his passenger was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46.

The OSP said around 9 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County.

Investigators determined the shooting was a result of suspected road rage during which the victim pulled over to let the suspect pass. The suspect instead stopped next to the victim who exited their car and multiple shots came from the suspect’s car.

Oregon State Police say this car was involved in a deadly road rage shooting in Polk County. (Oregon State Police)

Officers believe the shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle which then fled the scene.

OSP previously said the passenger in the suspect’s car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, with a medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.

