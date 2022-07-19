Advertisement

Oregon police continue hunt for suspects in deadly highway road rage shooting

Police have released new suspect vehicle photos and the victims identities.
Oregon State police are looking for this black BMW suspected to be used in a deadly road rage...
Oregon State police are looking for this black BMW suspected to be used in a deadly road rage shooting in Polk County.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released the identities of the victims in a deadly road rage shooting and more photos of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to 2006.

The suspects vehicle in a deadly Polk County road rage incident.
The suspects vehicle in a deadly Polk County road rage incident.(Oregon State Police)

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45, and his passenger was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46.

The OSP said around 9 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County.

Investigators determined the shooting was a result of suspected road rage during which the victim pulled over to let the suspect pass. The suspect instead stopped next to the victim who exited their car and multiple shots came from the suspect’s car.

Oregon State Police say this car was involved in a deadly road rage shooting in Polk County.
Oregon State Police say this car was involved in a deadly road rage shooting in Polk County.(Oregon State Police)

Officers believe the shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle which then fled the scene.

OSP previously said the passenger in the suspect’s car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, with a medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of a catalytic converter
Portland man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters
FILE -Rev. Mark Knutson, right, chief petitioner of a gun initiative, speaks at a rally, joined...
Gun-control measure will be on Oregon’s fall ballot
2 dead in Vancouver house party shooting
Police update investigation into deadly Vancouver house party
Waves crash wedding
White wedding turns wet for couple in Hawaii