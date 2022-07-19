Over $1M, 16 firearms seized from black-market marijuana shipping business in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Over $1 million in cash and numerous firearms were seized from a black-market marijuana shipping organization in Medford, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives with the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force (SOHTCTF) served two search warrants on the morning of May 13. The warrants were part of a year-long investigation into the illegal shipping of black-market marijuana and other illicit substances from southern Oregon throughout the United States.

The first warrant was served at the ProPack & Ship business located in the 2700 block of West Main Street. The second was at a home in the 2500 block of Tahitian Avenue.

ProPack & Ship business, located in the 2700 block of West Main Street in Medford. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the business, the sheriff’s office said detectives found $1,191,970 in cash and 16 firearms. A drug detection K-9 reportedly alerted on several packages in the business. The sheriff’s office said more search warrants will be obtained and served on those packages.

The sheriff’s office said multiple suspects were identified during the investigation. Jonathan James Quintero, 53, was contacted and interviewed at the business and criminal charges are pending further investigation. Matthew James Sachen, 28, was contacted and interviewed at the residence and criminal charges are also pending.

Throughout the investigation multiple suspects were contacted and interviewed, and additional subjects were identified using ProPack & Ship for illegal purposes, according to the sheriff’s office. Those people will be contacted and interviewed regarding their involvement.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.