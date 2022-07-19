Pastor and advocate against gun violence reflects on Portland’s rising statistics

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amid a violent weekend in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office released a report detailing a drastic increase in gun violence in the city over the last few years.

Several takeaways from the report: many of the shootings happened in East Portland, a majority of the victims and suspects in the gun homicides from 2019 to 2021 were 18 to 34 years old, had previous run-ins with the law, and were group or gang members.

“I’m extremely sad for the number of families and friends who have been impacted by the violence that occurred this past weekend,” said Pastor JW Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church and the Inter-Faith Peace Action Collaborative (IPAC). “This kind of violence impacts so many people: friends, families, loved ones and the traumatized people who saw what happened. Having lived through this, myself and my family, we know what this is all about.”

Hennessee has spoken out on gun violence in the past and lost his stepson in a shooting last year.

“I don’t try to talk a lot about it these days, but it was a very difficult moment for us,” said Hennessee. “It’s just really difficult and really traumatic. I am also saddened that this is still a continuation of what we have seen in the last year and a half. Whereas before we had around 30 homicides a year on average, we have just seen escalation that has been very, very difficult and very sad for Portland where we have not been used to this at all.”

Hennessee says he is grateful for the report and that it acknowledges gangs exist in Portland, but more needs to be done.

“What it also says is that while we have made some strides in investing in non-profit organizations and things of that nature, whatever we have done so far still isn’t enough,” said Hennessee. “We have got a multiplicity of issues that have caused this, so when I see this report on the one hand I am not surprised by it. On the other hand, I say we all need to get together and sit down and talk through what we can do to make things better.”

The rise in gun violence we are seeing in Portland is a multi-layered problem made worse by the pandemic with no one-size-fits-all solution according to Hennessee.

“I don’t think we can ever talk about violence like this without really thinking about and remembering that we have a country that, unfortunately, and I really say this sincerely, has never dealt with our original sin: the amount of racial injustice, discrimination, purposeful separation of people, and a direct determination that this group of people is going to be down while another group of people are going to be up,” said Hennessee. “This whole power structure stuff has really plagued us. We’ve talked about it but we do nothing about it. It’s very important for everybody to say how do we really make sure that we make room at the table for everybody and to recognize that the things that have been done to keep people down, particularly Brown and Black people, women, and other nationalities down and has created a big economic disparity. That economic disparity shows up in housing, in education, in employment, and just in the psyche of believing that somehow that I can do better and if I work hard the American Dream is going to come to me too. Right now we can look around and say it’s not that simple and really does require a lot more opportunity for people and things of that nature.”

Hennessee says while he likes the direction the city is going in terms of addressing gun violence, he believes more can be done and the community needs to come together to make meaningful changes.

“It’s not just about the mayor or members of city council,” said Hennessee. “They all have my respect, but what we have to do is look at this report to say whatever we are doing we can say, ‘great we’ve done some good stuff, but the reality is our problem is still here. We have not resolved it. How can we make sure to sit down together again and say here is where we are this year so far, it’s not good enough, what more needs to be done?’ I am into the idea of an emergency declaration. I am also into the idea of investing in things like ShotSpotter to really find out where the guns are. It’s technology that can be used effectively. I think the other thing is how do we really say this is a deeper problem and it’s not just the government’s issue, it’s our community’s issue. How can we all work together? It’s not just the mayor or city council, it’s all of us. That’s what needs to happen. If nothing changes, we are still in the same place we were at the end of last year. Another record number of people having lost their lives, a record number of people being injured, and a record number of people being traumatized. I don’t want us to be there and therefore I feel this is an inflection point and an opportunity for us to say let’s stop now. We’ve got the report, let’s stop now and say what kind of work plan can we pull together with people who are in the community who have lost family members, those who are connected to people who are firing the shots and really figure out what do we need to do to actually begin to put a dent in the number of people that are utilizing guns on the street to resolve issues like this past weekend.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.