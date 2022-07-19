Patriot Prayer leader acquitted on riot charge in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was acquitted on a riot charge in court Tuesday.

Judge Benjamin Souede made the ruling one day after the trial started and said the decision was made because there was not enough evidence to prove that Gibson participated in the act of “riot” as defined by the state.

The trial for riot charges comes from a May 1, 2019 brawl in front of a Portland bar called Cider Riot.

After May Day protests in 2019, a group identifying as anti-fascist went to Cider Riot located in northeast Portland. Prosecutors say a group from Patriot Prayer went to the bar to confront them and things turned into an all-out street brawl when the two groups clashed.

Co-defendant Russell Schultz was also acquitted on the charge, while co-defendant Mackenzie Lewis’ request for acquittal was denied.

The ruling comes after an earlier request for acquittal by their defense attorneys.

In Monday’s opening arguments, Prosecutor Brad Kalbaugh said he’d base his case on videos taken the day of the riot.

“The bulk of the evidence that you’re going to see is going to be video. You’ll see on the video any number of people with cell phones recording other people, so the video will be interspliced, and you’ll see a lot of people doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. Today, we are going to be looking at three individuals, the defendants - Joseph Gibson, Mackenzie Lewis and Russel Schultz,” said Kalbaugh in court.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys argued that their clients did not start the riot and even tried to de-escalate the situation and said the videos would show that.

“Now despite being spat upon, kicked, slapped, slashed at with a knife, Mr. Gibson did not respond with any violent act. He did not pepper spray anyone, he did not punch anyone, he did not kick anybody, and what you’ll see when you listen to everything is that Mr. Gibson repeatedly told people, ‘don’t throw things ‚put your weapon away,’” one of the defense attorneys said.

In Oregon, riot is a Class C felony. If convicted, the defendants could face up to five years in prison and a fine up to $125,000.

