Police update investigation into deadly Vancouver house party

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting that left two dead at a house party Sunday.

Around 1:20 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a shooting at the home in the 3600 block of East 11th Street where a large party involving more than 70 people was happening, according to a statement from Vancouver police.

One neighbor told FOX 12 she heard four gunshots, people running, then the sound of sirens from police.

“They were really fast, so they were like pop, pop, pop, pop,” nearby neighbor Kay said. “It was just like nothing I heard before, so I knew it wasn’t fireworks.”

Vancouver police confirmed Tuesday an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were killed. A 17-year-old male and 19-year-old male are injured and remain hospitalized in stable conditions. No identities have been released at this time.

Vancouver police say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between attendees escalated, however, police say there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Vancouver Police Corporal Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423 or the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.

