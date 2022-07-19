Rescuers searching for paddleboarder at Frenchman’s Bar Park.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department says a search is underway at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park for a missing paddleboarder.

According to officials, the incident happened around 4 p.m. when the 29-year-old man ended up in the water before going under and not coming back up.

Two kids that were with the adult made it back to shore and were able to call 911, Vancouver fire told FOX 12.

A Vancouver fire boat, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office fire boat, Clark County Marine Unit, and Coast Guard have responded.

Dive teams are referring to the search as a recovery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

