Tanker truck rolls over in Vancouver, spilling hazardous liquid

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department was called to assist after a tanker truck rolled over on Interstate 5 Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the rollover around 5:45 p.m. after receiving word of a tanker on its top, spilling a black liquid onto the highway.

Investigators quickly identified the liquid as an asphalt emulsion and attempted to stop it from entering any nearby drains.

The Vancouver Fire Department Hazardous materials team along with the Department of Ecology were dispatched to the scene for technical assistance.

No further information has been released at this time.

