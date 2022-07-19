Two-alarm apartment fire in SE Portland displaces several residents.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A two-alarm fire at a southeast Portland apartment building has displaced several residents, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the fire in the 2600 block of SE Division Street. Arriving firefighters said heavy fire was visible coming from both the first and second floors of the two-story building. The fire eventually spread into an attic space as well before being entirely extinguished.

Portland fire said due to power lines, evacuating residents, and heavy fire, the incident commander quickly called a second alarm. With additional resources at the ready, all residents were able to be safely evacuated and the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. One cat was also saved and reunited with its owners.

Due to severe damage, Portland fire believes 3 or 4 apartments will not be livable and residents will be assisted by Red Cross or family.

The fire was determined to have been started by a burning candle that made contact with hanging clothes.

