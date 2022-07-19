TWO HOT AFTERNOONS AHEAD, COOLER END TO THE WEEK

Get ready for some hot weather inland over the next couple of days. High pressure is nudging its way in from the southwest, keeping most of our interior valleys clear of low clouds. Expect sunshine pretty much all day long with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Wednesday will basically be a repeat of today with sunshine from start to finish and highs near 90 degrees.

Toward the end of the workweek, a weak upper level trough will slide over the region. This system will bring more cloud cover, especially during the A.M. hours. It will also usher in cooler air. Daytime highs will dip into the 70s and 80s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. There could be some morning drizzle along the coast between Thursday and Saturday, but conditions should stay dry inland.

High pressure will expand over the Pacific Northwest next week. Most signs point to another warming trend, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s. We’re still making adjustments to this part of the forecast, so stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Tuesday!

