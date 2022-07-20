1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a northeast Portland home.

Just before 8 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home at Northeast Weidler Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue. PF&R said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

One person who was inside the home was injured. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

