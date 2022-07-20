Blood drive held for deputy injured in Washington County crash.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff is looking for people to show support for Deputy Mike Trotter who was hurt in a horrific accident earlier this year. Now, Washington County is holding a blood drive in his honor.

A horrific accident on April 27 left Trotter in the hospital for weeks, two Southridge students dead, and three others hurt. Today, 40 Washington County employees partnered with BloodWorks North West and donated blood.

“Today is celebrating Mike’s ongoing recovery, the recovery of others who were involved in the crash, and remembering those who died in the crash and the loss that their families and friends continue to deal with,” says Pat Garrett of Washington County Sheriff.

Medical staff used 90 units of blood to save Deputy Trotter, now more lives will be saved. To give thanks to those who saved her husband, his wife Heather also donated for the first time.

“Not donating before and my husband being one that needed a significant amount, yes, I take it for granted not donating in the past,” says, Heather Trotter. “Just think about what if it actually affected me? What if those products weren’t available and what you might want to help repay?”

Deputy Trotter is recovering at home but still frequents doctor’s appointments.

“He’s alright, you know, day by day. Overall, he’s OK but he is still healing, he’s still got a long road of recovery as far as PT and OT and just getting back to the norm,” says Trotter.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

