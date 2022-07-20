Cooler next few days, then heatwave arrives Sunday

It’s another hot afternoon in Portland; we are topping out in the lower 90s today. Today should be the last hot day until Sunday since some cooler ocean air pours inland tonight. Temperatures should be slightly cooler tonight; mainly 50s in the metro area. That cooler air should keep us in the 80s tomorrow. A much stronger push of the cool marine air drops temperatures further Friday and Saturday.

Expect to see patches of low clouds tomorrow morning, then widespread cloud cover both Friday and Saturday mornings. Each day we break out to abundant afternoon sunshine. There is the slightest chance a spot of drizzle falls out of the low clouds Friday morning, but most of us stay completely dry.

The 2nd heatwave of the season arrives Sunday and continues much of next week. This will not only be the warmest (hottest) week so far this season, but could be the hottest of summer since typically we see the warmest temperatures of the year in late July and early August. At this point it appears we’ll be around 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

There’s no sign of rain through the end of July

