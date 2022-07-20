Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his car crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 54-year-old man from Ridgefield was not wearing a seat belt when his car, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.
Troopers found the man dead at the scene.
