Advertisement

Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his car crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 54-year-old man from Ridgefield was not wearing a seat belt when his car, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.

Troopers found the man dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Wolfe in court Wednesday morning
Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders
The sun appears through cloudy skies Thursday, March 10, 2022, above the Legislative Building...
Eastern, Central Washington drought declaration lifted
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
Sheriff asked to investigate ballot-box surveillance
1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland
1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland