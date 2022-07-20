Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his car crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 54-year-old man from Ridgefield was not wearing a seat belt when his car, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.

Troopers found the man dead at the scene.

