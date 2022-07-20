Gresham police officers hold rally amidst staffing shortage.

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police Departments all across the Northwest are facing staffing shortages. With violence on the rise in Gresham, officers in the city say they’re overworked and simply can’t investigate all of their cases. On Tuesday evening, they staged a rally and march to City Hall.

“We’re not going to be able to recover from it if we wait any longer.”

Those are words from Gresham PDs’ Daniel Tatro, on his concern about the lack of officers they have. He says their staffing levels are catastrophic and if they lose any more, they’re going to see serious reductions to their investigations unit.

About 200 people are expected to stage a peaceful rally and march to the Gresham City Council Chambers.

“I’d love to hear a commitment from them that public safety is their number one priority,” says Tatro, GPOA Vice President.

The GPD currently has 110 sworn personnel, but they say they should have nearly 20 more. The department is down 19 and counting sworn officers across patrol, detectives, command staff, and lieutenants. They say the city budget hasn’t been investing in public safety and with a combination of the rising violence and COVID, the near future doesn’t look promising.

“We just see what we’ve been predicting, which is violence is going to continue to rise, police morale is going to continue to fall, people are going to continue to leave the department.”

For context, in 2019, there were 28 shootings in Gresham. As of July 16th, there have been 156 shootings this year, a 557% increase.

“That is unacceptable to us. We live in a community. We’ve served the community for years. We can’t stand at this is happening.”

With the shortage of officers, it’s leaving those who are left to be overworked. This year, the detective’s division has logged 7,100 hours of overtime working only murder cases or sex and child abuse cases.

“It breaks your heart that you can’t serve the community the way that we all signed up to do and you almost feel powerless.”

Tatro says they appreciate the words of support from the Council, but they need to see action right away, calling the path they’re on uncharted territory.

“We all want it to slow down and stop on its own, but it’s clear that that plan is not working,” says Tatro. “I can’t even begin to think about how bad it could get.”

