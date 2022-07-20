Hazel Dell man arrested after motorcyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in crash

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV)- A car crash near Columbia River High School has left a motorcyclist seriously injured, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when county deputies responded to the 800 block of NW 99th Street. Witnesses told investigators a red pickup truck had struck a motorcyclist and the driver was attempting to flee the scene.

Early findings from an investigation by the CCSO show a 65-year-old Hazel Dell resident had been riding his motorcycle eastbound on NE 99th Street when he was struck by a 60-year-old Hazel Dell resident Daniel Nienaber driving a red Toyota Tacoma. According to witnesses, Nienaber had been driving in a “reckless manner.”

Despite attempts to flee, the CCSO said deputies apprehended Nienaber a short distance from the crash. Both Nienaber and the motorcyclist were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say the motorcyclist has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Nienaber was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.

