Man dead, another seriously injured in N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 12 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of North Terry Street. Police said officers arrived to find two men in a car who had been shot.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries. The passenger, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, according to police.

FOX 12 spoke with the family of the driver who said his name is Josiah Kuehl. Josiah’s wife said he was driving for Uber and was letting the passenger off when the shooting happened.

“He was dropping his ride off, and when they were getting out of the car, a vehicle pulled up next to him and began firing on him and his passenger,” Ashley Kuehl said.

The Homicide Unit has responded to lead the shooting investigation. North Terry Street will be closed from North Fenwick Avenue to North Interstate Avenue during the crash investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. Please reference case number 22-193861.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.