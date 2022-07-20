Medical examiner identifies two people killed in Vancouver house party shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people who were shot and killed during a house part on Sunday.

Amadou Keita, 18, and Alexander Castagnola, 19, both died of gunshot wounds they sustained early Sunday morning. Both of their deaths have been determined to be homicide.

Vancouver police said a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were injured and remain hospitalized in stable conditions.

At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 3600 block of East 11th Street where a large party involving more than 70 people was happening, according to a statement from Vancouver police.

Vancouver police say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between attendees escalated, however, police say there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Vancouver Police Corporal Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423 or the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.