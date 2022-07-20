Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Michael Wolfe was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of his young son and the boy’s mother.

Wolfe pled guilty on June 17 to aggravated murder and second-degree murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Billy Fretwell and 25-year-old Karissa Fretwell.

He learned his sentence Wednesday morning in a Yamhill County courtroom. Wolfe received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the count of aggravated murder and a second life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the count of second-degree murder.

Just moments away from the sentencing hearing for Michael Wolfe - seen here staring at pictures of Karissa & Billy Fretwell. Wolfe plead guilty to their murders last month. As a part of a plea deal, Wolfe will not face the death penalty. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/A3q6TuWDl7 — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) July 20, 2022

Karissa and Billy were reported missing in May 2019. Their bodies were found in a heavily wooded, remote area of Yamhill County a month later.

Karissa and William Fretwell (Photos provided to FOX 12) (KPTV)

Wolfe is Billy’s biological father. Court records show Karissa took Wolfe to court to prove he was the father and he was subsequently ordered to pay child support and health insurance.

A probable cause affidavit outlined evidence in this case leading to Wolfe’s arrest, including Wolfe’s cell phone records, surveillance video from Wolfe’s workplace in McMinnville and his statements to detectives.

Members of the victims’ family were in the courtroom for the sentencing. Many were wearing shirts that read, “Gone, but not forgotten,” with pictures of Karissa and Billy on them.

Karissa’s mother, step father and sister all read victim statements before Wolfe received his sentencing.

