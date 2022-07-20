ONE MORE HOT DAY THIS WEEK, BUT HEAT WAVE LIKELY NEXT WEEK

We’re kicking off our Wednesday with clear skies inland and mild temperatures. Most cities across our interior valleys have dropped into the 60s, but we’re running about 3-6 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Due to the sunny skies and warmer start, temperatures should reach about 90-93 degrees this afternoon. Today will be the last hot day for a few days.

A weak upper level trough will swing across the region between Thursday and Friday. This system will help strengthen our onshore flow and provide us with more cloud cover. Each day should bring afternoon sunshine, but Friday will probably feature the most stubborn marine layer. Highs will dip into the 80s and 70s between Thursday and Saturday.

High pressure will expand out of the eastern Pacific and over the Pacific Northwest between Sunday and Monday. This will begin a long stretch of hot afternoons. Highs will top out near 90 degrees on Sunday, and should be in the upper 90s and low 100s Monday & Tuesday. We are still tweaking the forecast as more data comes in, but most signs keep highs above 90 degrees through at least July 28th (Thursday).

Make sure you’re watering your gardens daily. Besides a chance of drizzle on Friday, there’s no rain in sight!

Have a great Wednesday!

