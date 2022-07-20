Oregon ranks No. 6 in country for UFO sightings

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon ranked number six in the country for UFO sightings, according to new research from journoresearch.org.

The Beaver State had 79 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents. Neighboring Washington State took first place with 88.03 sightings per 100,000 residents, followed by Vermont (87.98), Montana (86.21), Alaska (83.94), Maine (81.55), and New Hampshire (80.13).

New Mexico (73.96), Idaho (67.13) and Wyoming (66.86) fell behind Oregon at seventh, eighth, and ninth places.

California had the most total sightings at 15,280, which only equals 38.94 per 100,000 residents.

According to the research, July is the best month to spot a UFO, with 603 reports on average.

