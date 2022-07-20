Advertisement

RV fire spreads, damages 2 West Eugene homes

RV fire spreads, damages 2 West Eugene homes
RV fire spreads, damages 2 West Eugene homes(Eugene Springfield Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Jul. 20, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - An RV fire in Eugene spread to two homes and to nearby trees in West Eugene Wednesday, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

Firefighters received a report about an RV fire at 2580 Haig Street in West Eugene and found that high temperatures and wind fueled the fire and it spread to neighboring homes.

ESP was able to put out the fire quickly. No injuries were reported from the fire, and the department is investigating the cause.

