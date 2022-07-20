Shooting suspect arrested after hours-long search in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man believed to be involved in a shooting in southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday evening following a pursuit and hours-long search in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near the 100 block of Southeast 87th Avenue. Police said one man was injured and is expected to survive. The suspect, or suspects, left the scene in the victim’s car and were not immediately located.

At about 8:44 p.m., officers found the victim’s car driving in the area of Southeast 104th and Southeast Powell Boulevard and tried to stop it. Police said the suspect driver did not stop and led officers on a short pursuit before he crashed. The suspect then ran off on foot.

A perimeter was set up around the neighborhood. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded due to the belief the suspect may have been armed.

With the help of the Air Support Unit, police said SERT officers found the suspect hiding in a neighborhood backyard during the hours-long search.

The suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Benjamin Clark, was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, attempt to elude, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Police said additional charges may be added pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and please reference case number 22-193423.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.