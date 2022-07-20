Advertisement

Third victim accuses Portland bias crime suspect of attack

Portland man has history of racially motivated attacks.
Portland man has history of racially motivated attacks.(KPTV)
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The list of alleged victims is growing in the case of a Portland man charged with bias crimes. This week police interviewed an exchange student from Japan who says he was attacked by Dylan Kesterson.

Kesterson is the man charged with bias crimes in an attack on a 5-year-old Japanese girl and her father on the Eastbank Esplanade July 2.

21-year-old Kaito Nakajima says he was near the intersection of Southwest 10th and Jefferson in downtown Portland when the attack happened around noon on June 25.

Nakajima says his attacker yelled profanities, hit him multiple times, and stole his hat. Nakajima was initially hesitant to call the police but his host family encouraged him to do so. When Nakajima saw news reports about the July 2 attack he said he recognized Kesterson as his attacker.

Kesterson is now accused of three different attacks on people of Asian descent in Portland. A bias crime detective has been assigned to the case.

