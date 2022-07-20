Advertisement

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.(WSAW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night.

Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the death as an outside law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders
Uber passenger dead, driver seriously injured in N. Portland shooting
Uber passenger dead, driver seriously injured in N. Portland shooting
UFO
Oregon ranks No. 6 in country for UFO sightings
Michael Wolfe in court Wednesday morning
Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders