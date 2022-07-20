Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night.
Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the death as an outside law enforcement agency.
