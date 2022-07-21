13-month-old and 7-week-old missing and believed to be at risk

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two girls, a 13-month-old and a 7-week-old went missing with their father and mother, July 7. The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division believes they may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety.

Nova Millsap is a 13 months old girl with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She is 30 inches and about 20 pounds. Artimay Dianne Millsap is 7 weeks old and 7 pounds. She was born June 3.

The two babies are believed to be in Redmond, Terrebonne or Prineville areas with their parents Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills. They are suspected to be traveling together in a white Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate #SBD139. They may travel outside the state.

DHS did not specify why they believe the two children are at risk, but they ask anyone with information on the location of Nova, Artimay or their parents is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

