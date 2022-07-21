Coach and mentor remembers Grant High School student killed in shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Russell Millage met Alex Castagnoli about four years ago through a county program aimed at reducing violence among inner-city youth. Millage would become Castagnoli’s mentor through Multnomah County’s Community Healing Initiative, and helped Castagnoli transfer into U.S. Grant High School and join the football and basketball teams.

“I was just proud of his dedication and determination to be able to go and compete in sports and be around a positive friend group,” said Millage. “Through sports and through work I met Alex and from there it was like he was one of my little brothers.”

Castagnoli was killed Sunday at just 19 years old in a shooting in Vancouver at a party. An 18-year-old also was killed, and two others seriously hurt. Vancouver Police have yet to identify a suspect. Millage remembers Castagnoli as someone who loved sports, and had a big heart for all those he met.

“(He was) competitive, athletic, genuine, just a nice kid,” said Millage. “I was able to get him connected with the Grant High School football and basketball programs and I felt like that was the best of Alex. "

Millage also says one of his relatives died in a shooting this past weekend in Southeast Portland. Authorities have yet to release additional details about that incident as the investigation is still ongoing. Millage is devastated by all the loss, but feels he needs to continue to be strong for his family and community. He says he has lost other close friends and family to gun violence in years past.

“I kind of get numb to it sometimes,” said Millage. “I know there’s going to be people looking up to me, looking to me to help kind of guide them through such tragic times because I’ve been through it a lot.”

Millage says he wants to channel his grief into calling on historically underserved communities in Portland to seek out resources for their youth so they don’t get caught up in violence.

“There’s people in this community, in the Portland community, people that look like them they can go to talk to if they’re having a tough time,” said Millage “I feel like just being available and those kinds of resources could have prevented a lot of this stuff.

Millage also says he plans to dedicate the upcoming U.S. Grant High School football and basketball seasons to Alex Castagnoli.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family friends of Alex Castagnoli to help cover his funeral expenses.

Resources for Underserved Youth:

Community Healing Initiative

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center

Self Enhancement Incorporated

Latino Network

