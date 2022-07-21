Comfortably cooler next two days, then long-duration heat wave next week

Other than a few thin high clouds, we’ve seen mainly sunny skies today with temperatures running a bit cooler than yesterday. No heat today with temperatures remaining below 90 is the start of a 3 day stretch of comfortable weather.

A stronger push of cool marine air tonight means widespread clouds tomorrow morning. They may be thick enough to produce a few spots of drizzle too. The result is a much cooler day tomorrow with a gray start. By afternoon sunshine returns and it should be a refreshing day as temperatures remain in the 70s. Saturday will be slightly warmer with less cloud cover and no spots of drizzle.

A long heat wave begins Sunday and spans all of next week. Temperatures reach 90 or so Sunday, then we should see multiple days in the mid-upper 90s and even into the lower 100s. Overnight temperatures turn excessively warm as well. Anything above 65 degrees at night is very warm in our climate. Temperatures could approach record highs at times, although this is historically the time of year we’ve seen these heat waves.

