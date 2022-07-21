COOLING TREND TO END THE WORKWEEK, HEAT WAVE COMING NEXT WEEK

The last two days have featured completely clear skies inland, but that’s expected to change over the next few days. A weak upper level disturbance is pushing into the region, strengthening the onshore flow and pushing the marine layer inland. Expect to see partly cloudy skies this morning, followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon. This upper level low is also ushering in cooler air, so temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few afternoons. We’ll still be on the warm side of things this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s from the metro area to the central Willamette Valley. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out along the coast, so expect a cooler day with highs in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day over the next week. Expect a stronger push of marine air, bringing widespread low clouds to our western valleys. Clouds will gradually clear out during the afternoon, and highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out during the A.M. hours. Onshore flow will weaken a bit on Saturday, allowing clouds to clear out earlier. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s.

We’re keeping a close eye on next week. All of our computer models are showing a heat wave starting between Sunday and Monday, but they’re not in complete agreement on how hot it will get. It still looks like the hottest weather will occur around midweek with highs near 100 degrees. The heat wave could also last through the end of the workweek.

Enjoy the slightly cooler conditions, and have a great Thursday!

