On the Go with Joe at Brazilian Carnaval Ball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend you can enjoy a big South American celebration right here in Portland!

The 9th annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball will happen this Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Bossanova Ballroom, located at 722 East Burnside Street.

The 9th annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball will happen this Saturday at the Bossanova Ballroom.

This year, the event will be celebrating the traditional Boi Bumbá, which is a celebration from the heart of north and northeast Brazil.

There will be a performance by Mandela Dance Monster and Bloco Alegria, as well as tunes by DJ Digo Dali.

The 9th annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball will happen this Saturday at the Bossanova Ballroom.

For more information about the carnaval, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.