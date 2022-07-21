On the Go with Joe at Brazilian Carnaval Ball
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend you can enjoy a big South American celebration right here in Portland!
The 9th annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball will happen this Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Bossanova Ballroom, located at 722 East Burnside Street.
This year, the event will be celebrating the traditional Boi Bumbá, which is a celebration from the heart of north and northeast Brazil.
There will be a performance by Mandela Dance Monster and Bloco Alegria, as well as tunes by DJ Digo Dali.
