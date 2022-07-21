Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham woman embarks on a long road to recovery after being shot in the face.

Katie Guzenko, 27, was out running errands Wednesday afternoon, helping a friend get ready for a bridal shower, when out of the blue she heard gunfire. Before she could get out of the way, a bullet came through the window of her car. This happened near the intersection of Southeast 130th and Powell Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.

The bullet grazed her cheek and went through her nose, narrowly missing the side of her head. Guzenko says initially no one stopped to help, but eventually, a passersby called 911 and an ambulance rushed her to the hospital.

Her road to recovery will be long but she escaped with her life. She says, “the accessibility of guns is crazy because it’s such a deadly weapon. I was so close to death. I was lucky it was just my nose and that I’m breathing and talking here now.”

Guzenko’s cousin is a volunteer soldier in the Ukrainian army. He sent her a message saying that he is praying for her.

Police are still looking for the suspects involved in this shooting. If you were in the area and saw or heard anything, you are asked to call Portland police.

